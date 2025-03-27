Forecast: Top Notch Weather Day!

After sunny skies and warm temperatures yesterday, we can expect highs to be even warmer today. Thursday temps reaching the mid-50s. We will see mostly sunny skies and mild winds making it a wonderful Spring day. Don't forget to apply sunscreen if you're spending time outside!

As we head into Friday, it's time for another spring storm to bring showers and mixed precipitation to Wisconsin. Temperatures will be above normal into the mid-50s. However, a warm front stays further south... highs will be in the 70s in southern Wisconsin!!

We will start to see some rain showers throughout the day Friday. There is a chance for thunderstorms late Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our neighborhoods at a marginal risk. Isolated showers last throughout the day on Saturday. Expect more rain and mix across the Northwoods. With surface temperatures hovering around 32 degrees, we could see freezing rain on Saturday and Sunday. Heavier rain wraps back around for Sunday. Computer forecast models suggest that our neighborhoods will only see a bit of snow for Sunday.

The area of low pressure will clear to the east on Monday. We can expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures below normal. Fingers crossed we will see an open roof at American Family field for the Brewers Home Opener.

Another spring storm to bring rain and snow to the middle of next week...

