Forecast: Tiny Taste of Spring

We are a bit warmer today after two days with highs in the teens. Highs reaching the mid-20s. This is normal! A warm front will produce some light snow late Wednesday. A dusting - 1/2" is possible.

Get ready for some warmer weather! Temperatures into the upper 30s for Thursday and even 40 degrees for Friday! That is 15 degrees above normal. The record high for Friday. January 17th is 47 degrees set in 1913.

The roller coaster continues as our temperatures are colder yet again into the weekend. Look for highs in the teens for Sunday and early next week.

We have no real weathermakers in the future. January continues to lack snow.

A few weeks out from Groundhogs' Day where we will learn our true fate.

