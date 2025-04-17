Forecast: Thursday night thunder

Yesterday we saw sunny skies, calm winds, and normal temperatures. The normal high is in the lower 50s. This was thanks to an area of high pressure. This will control our weather again today. We are looking at sunny skies and warm temperatures today. Highs will climb to 60 degrees for most neighborhoods and 50s along the lakeshore. We have another windy day with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Our next weather-maker arrives late tonight & Friday with showers & thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong/severe, especially on Friday. A soaking rain is expected across the N.E.W. the next two days.

The weekend looks nice with highs above normal and dry conditions.

Some rain Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. Scattered showers are expected throughout the week.