Forecast: Thunder today & fall tomorrow

After many neighborhoods reached 80 degrees yesterday, today is going to look and feel different.

A cold front will move across N.E.W. today with showers and a couple thunderstorms & gusty winds.

Severe weather is not expected but brief heavy rain is possible.

Friday comes with cooler weather. Temperatures will be running 10-15 degrees below normal, with highs only in the 60s! A few showers & gusty winds are likely on Friday.

Most spots will be in the 40s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday morning but 30s are likely across the Northwoods with some frost.

Sunshine returns for the weekend! Highs in the 60s for Saturday and low 70s on Sunday.

Warmer temperatures for next week!

