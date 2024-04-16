Watch Now
Forecast: Thunder possible this evening

Posted at 5:27 AM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 07:03:27-04

NEW: Wind Advisory is in effect from 1 pm today to 4 am Wednesday for gusts up to 50 mph.

Aggressive low pressure to move across the central plains.
This system will bring gusty winds along with cooler temperatures today and eventually showers/storms to our neighborhoods tonight. The threat for severe weather should stay just to our south.

Tomorrow the showers & storms will still impact Northeast Wisconsin. Still windy. Some spots may see over 1" of rain the next two days.
Eventually this clears to the east on Thursday. Starting to see some sunshine again. More clear skies in Friday and the weekend.
This weekend: Sun & clouds. Temps will be near or below normal.

