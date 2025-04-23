Forecast: Thunder & lightning are the draft picks?

It is a mild start to our April morning. Temperatures were only in the 40s early today. High temperatures will climb to the upper 60s and to 70 degrees. This could be our first 70 degree day of 2025 in Green Bay.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day—there's a chance for some thunderstorms across the neighborhoods this afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a marginal risk.

Thursday, we are waking up to thunderstorms throughout the area. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Thursday night into Friday morning there is another round of widespread heavy rain and thunder.

We are back to sunny skies and mild temperatures for the weekend.

70s and thunder for next week.