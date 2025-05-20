Watch Now
Forecast: This looks and feels like early April

Yesterday, our highs were only in the mid-50s. This was the coldest day in over a week. Today will be even cooler, with highs in the low 50s. Winds around 15-25 mph from the northeast will make it even cooler. Mostly cloudy skies are here to start. We are expecting a widespread soaking rain to start this afternoon and continue into the day tomorrow. We can expect rainfall amounts over an inch, especially across the south. There is a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. There is no risk for severe weather.

Thursday and Friday we can expect highs in the low 60s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Next weekend is the unofficial kickoff to Summer, but it won't feel like it!

