We did not break the high temperature record yesterday and we are not going to break it today with that record high being 60 degrees. Nonetheless a very warm day for us with highs in the low 50s again. Still 20 degrees above average!! Calm winds and sunny skies making for a comfortable spring day.

A cold front moves through Thursday night - this means MUCH cooler temperatures for Friday and Saturday. We remain above normal with those highs in the mid 30s.

Back into the 50s Sunday and beyond.