Forecast: the opposite of fall

Today will be sunny and hot with highs in the mid 80s! Similar to yesterday, we can expect some afternoon showers to pop up. With the right conditions, some storms could develop and produce locally heavy rain. Most of our neighborhoods will remain dry.

Wednesday will be dry and sunny with highs again in the mid-to-low 80s.

Our next main rain event will move in on Thursday. As the forecast stands this morning, we can expect heavy rain later in the evening. This system sits and spins bringing us rain into Friday & Saturday. This also comes with a dip in temperatures with highs in the upper 70s.

