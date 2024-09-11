Forecast: The hottest temperatures are still to come.

Today has been the hottest day yet this month with high temperatures just above 80 degrees. There weren't any clouds, but we did have wildfire smoke blanket our neighborhoods. This smoke will stick around through the end of the week but remain in the upper atmosphere.

Tomorrow will be even hotter with highs in the mid 80s! With low humidity, it won't feel horribly uncomfortable. Expect sunny skies and light winds.

80s stick around for Friday as clouds increase during the day.

We are still keeping an eye on the track of Hurricane Francine's remnants. It is likely to bring rain to our region this weekend.

