It's another summer day around your neighborhood! Temperatures have been in the 80s for the last 5 days and today will extend the streak. We can expect lots of sunshine and less humidity than yesterday.

Highs are in the upper 80s today. This is 15 degrees above normal but not breaking the record high.

80s and sunny skies all week! There are some chances for isolated rain as we get closer to the weekend but overall its a quiet week.