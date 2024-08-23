Forecast: Temperatures on the rise!

After 5 sunny days in a row... our streak has come to an end.

Some rain showers moved through northern Wisconsin this morning.

A weak system will move across the state on Friday pushing temps into the lower 80s & give a small chance for rain. Most of our neighborhoods will see cloudy skies on Friday.

We also see humidity on the rise throughout the next couple of days.

Highs in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies on Saturday.

Upper 80s and sunny on Sunday and the chance at 90 degrees to start next week.

