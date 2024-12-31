Forecast: Temperatures drop after the ball drop

We close out 2024 with green grass across Northeast Wisconsin. Despite having a white Christmas, our snowfall amounts are below normal for December.

There is a chance for snow tonight! Most neighborhoods won't have accumulating snow into the New Year. Our temperatures remain above freezing and normal today. Expect highs in the mid 30s. Northerly winds keeping wind chill temperatures in the 20s.

As we continue through the week, temperatures will drop below normal for the new year. Highs fall into the 20s and teens by Thursday and Friday. Below normal temperatures are expected through the middle of January.

There are a few chances for light snow this week and the potential for significant snow within the next 2 weeks.

Have a fun and safe New Year's Eve!