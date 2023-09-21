Watch Now
Forecast: Temperatures ABOVE Average

Posted at 8:01 AM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 09:01:08-04

Today: Foggy start to the morning. Clearing later into the day. Feeling very warm and humid. Mostly cloudy and high temperatures around 80. Winds are calm.

Friday: Mostly sunny and high temperatures around 80. Chance of rain?
Saturday: Mostly sunny and high temperatures in the upper 70s.
Sunday: Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain, more likely later into the afternoon. Hoping for a dry game and a Packers Win!!!

Monday: Mostly cloudy, highs near 70.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, highs near 70.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, highs near 70.

