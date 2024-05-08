Forecast: Temperature Roller Coaster

Many neighborhoods saw over an inch of rain yesterday. Southern Wisconsin had a handful of reports of hail and strong wind gusts.

Weather-wise today is going to be much nicer than yesterday! Highs will be above normal into the upper 60s and low 70s. The warmest temps could be in the mid 70s in central Wisconsin. Winds will be gusty this afternoon, up to 30 mph off of the lake.

We are back to cold temperatures in the upper 50s tomorrow. Chilly and windy conditions return. Computer models aren't in agreement as far as rain tomorrow but we could see some light rain showers.

Mostly sunny skies return for Friday.

Mother's Day weekend: It's going to be a half & half weekend. A good chance of showers & may a storm will be

followed a sun clouds & maybe a shower on Sunday.