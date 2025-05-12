Forecast: Sweet summertime!

After sunny skies and warm temperatures this past weekend, the sun doesn't stop!

We can expect perfectly sunny skies today. Our highs will climb into the 80s for many neighborhoods. Highs close to 90 degrees as we look towards central Wisconsin. High temperatures will be near 70 along the lakeshore. Make sure you drink lots of water and apply sunscreen. It is going to feel like summer!

We can expect a few more clouds tomorrow, our temperatures will stay above normal, near 80 degrees.

For Wednesday and Thursday, there is a chance for rain and thunderstorms. We will know more as we get closer.

Temperatures fall into the low 60s and cloudy skies this weekend.

