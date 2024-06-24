Forecast: Sunshine today, storms tonight

Hello sunshine! Finally see some blue skies and warmer temperatures. Many of our neighborhoods will be in the low 80s this afternoon. Clear skies aren't going to last forever. More clouds build in overnight and thunderstorms are expected in the early morning hours. There is some uncertainty with this system as it has yet to develop. Thunderstorms are expected to move across the state throughout the day and into our neighborhood around midnight and into the early morning Tuesday. This will clear quickly, and we will be back to sunny skies on Tuesday.

Temperatures drop on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. Mostly sunny skies.

Mild into the weekend with a few chances for rain and highs in the 70s.

