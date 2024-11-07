Forecast: Sunshine returns!

It's a calm day for Northeast Wisconsin. We can expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-50s for Thursday. Westerly winds are a bit breezy with gusts up to 25 mph.

Our normal high temperature is 48 degrees today.

We can expect temperatures to remain above normal for the foreseeable future.

Sunny skies again for Friday. Highs in the mid-50s.

More sunshine and 50s for Saturday.

On Sunday, another area of low pressure moves into Wisconsin. We can expect cloudy skies and rain showers.

As we look into next week, temperatures remain above normal and tracking a couple chances for rain showers and thunderstorms.

