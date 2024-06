Plenty of sunshine today for ALL neighborhoods! Our highs remain below average in the low 70s. We have another chilly night Monday night with the lows falling into the upper 40s. Waking up to clear skies on Tuesday before clouds increase. There is a chance for some rain Tuesday night and into Wednesday early morning. By Wednesday, expect high temperatures in the low 80s.

For this weekend, mostly sunny skies with a few chances for rain. Overall, above normal temperatures in the low 80s!