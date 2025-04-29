Forecast: Sunshine after the storms

Yesterday wasn't the severe weather day we expected, but we still saw thunderstorms throughout Northeast Wisconsin. There are storm reports of strong winds, hail, and funnel clouds - but none in our area. Rainfall totals are less than an inch from this system.

Tuesday comes with some sunshine but windy conditions. Highs will be in the mid-60s overnight, but temperatures will only be in the 50s this afternoon. We will see wind gusts to 35 mph. We will see highs in the 50s and sunny skies on Wednesday.

Rain showers are likely for Thursday and Friday, with sunshine into the weekend. High temperatures will be above normal, into the 70s.