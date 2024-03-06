Forecast: Sunny Wednesday!

Sunny skies today with mild temperatures in the mid 40s. Northerly winds making it feel a bit cooler. More clouds as we are headed into Thursday as temperatures climb into the 50s again.

Watching a low pressure system on Friday that could bring rain and snow to our neighborhoods. So far timing looks to be most of the day Friday and beginning to clear midday Saturday. Temperatures remain above average in the mid to low 40s for the next week.