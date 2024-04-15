Forecast: Sunny to Start the Week

After coming off of a beautiful weekend, the sunshine sticks around today! Highs in the upper 60s (nearing 70 degrees) with light winds.

Monday is by far the nicest day this week.

Tuesday will be a bit cooler as Easterly winds pick up across our neighborhoods. We can expect more clouds into the afternoon and eventually rain showers will build up from the south. We could see non severe thunderstorms. Widespread rain continues into Wednesday, eventually tapering off into Thursday.

Sunshine and calm weather return for the weekend! Highs will be in the mid 50s - so a bit cooler.