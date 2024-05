Friday should have more thin clouds and mostly sunny skies. It will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will be a bit breezier than the last couple of days.

Saturday will be mostly sunny but also a chance of showers and thunderstorms, more likely in the morning.

Sunday is looking mostly sunny while highs close to 80 degrees. Monday through Wednesday will consist of above average temperatures and multiple chances of rain and storms.