Forecast: Sunny & Sprinkles?

It was a wet and cloudy weekend for Northeast Wisconsin. Things are looking clear and sunny this week.

We are starting a nice stretch of dry weather for the area.

Our highs will be in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies on Monday. There is a chance of sprinkles this afternoon.

If you are hoping to see the Super Blue Moon today, I have some bad news. Even though we have clear skies tonight - the super moon will peak in the afternoon for Northeast Wisconsin. It will still appear slightly brighter and larger tonight.

There is lots of sunshine this week! Temperatures will be in the low 70s for the work week.

This weekend is shaping up to be great! Lots of sunshine and highs in the mid-to-upper 80s!

Should be great weather for the Packers last preseason game!

