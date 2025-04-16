Forecast: Sunny, Spring day!

After two days of wind gusts to 40 mph - we are finally feeling the relief of quiet weather. We will see sunny skies and normal temperatures today. The normal high is in the lower 50s. Northerly winds in the morning switch to the south as an area of high pressure passes over Wisconsin. This will control our weather through Thursday. Expect lots of sunshine today and tomorrow!

Thursday night into Friday, we are tracking rain showers & thunderstorms.

The weekend looks nice with highs above normal and dry conditions.

Some rain Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

