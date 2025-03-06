Forecast: Sunny skies return to close the week!

Wow! The last 24 hours have been busy with rain, snow, thunder, and strong winds! This Spring storm brought a few inches of rain and snow. Our neighborhoods didn't receive much snow but felt the impacts due to wind gusts around 45 mph.

Today we can expect sunshine! High temperatures will climb to 40 degrees. It will still be breezy as we see the last of the Spring Storm. Westerly winds gusting to 30 mph. Conditions are similar for Friday. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 30s.

This weekend we Spring Forward! Our sunset is at 5:49 pm on Saturday and 6:50 pm on Sunday! We can look forward to sunny skies and normal temperatures. There is a chance for some flakes on Saturday evening.

Next week looks to be warmer with highs approaching 50 degrees.