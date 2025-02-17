Forecast: Sunny skies & frigid temperatures

Over the weekend, most of our neighborhoods saw 6 inches of fresh snow! Our snow pack is now around 12 inches across Northeast Wisconsin.

This morning, a cold weather advisory is in effect for wind chill temperatures near -20. The good news is this is the coldest day of the week. Mostly sunny skies with neighborhood high temperatures near 5 degrees. Our wind chill temperatures will remain below 0 until WEDNESDAY afternoon!

Tonight our temperatures will still fall to 10 degrees below 0.

Next Saturday is the first day of Meteorological Spring! This weekend will be mild.