Forecast: Sunny skies for Memorial Day

Today is Memorial Day, which most people consider the unofficial start to Summer! Our average high temperature is 71 degrees, and we will sit pretty close to normal. Sunny skies and calm winds will make this feel like a nice day. Enjoy the sun!

Tuesday will be cloudy, with temperatures climbing to 70 degrees. We can expect a few scattered showers Tuesday evening. This system will continue the rain chances into Thursday. There is a chance for storms on Friday night. The rest of the weekend looks to be sunny and warm. Our high temperatures are expected in the mid-70s.

