Forecast: Sunny skies are back - but so is the cold

High temperatures climbed into the 20s yesterday. Unfortunately, conditions will be a bit cooler again today. Highs will be in the teens in all neighborhoods. Expect mostly sunny skies and breezy northwesterly winds.

Similar conditions for Friday with temperatures below normal and sunny skies.

Warming up for the weekend with highs in the 30s. Cloudy skies and a chance for flurries on Saturday.

Sunny skies are back for Sunday and into next week.

We are in the heart of winter! Climatologically it's the coldest time of the year.

The normal high is 25 & the normal low is 10.

