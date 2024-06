We can expect mostly sunny skies throughout Northeast Wisconsin today as our highs climb into the low 70s. Also experiencing gusty northwesterly winds up to 20 mph.

Waking up to cloudy skies and showers across the area. Less than a 10th of an inch of rain is expected throughout the area.

Sun returns on Sunday as temperatures remain in the low 70s.

Temperatures on the rise into next weekend. Maybe looking at more 80s!