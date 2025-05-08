Forecast: Sunny, cool, windy

A cold front moved through Tuesday night, our temperatures were below normal yesterday. We can expect similar conditions today. We will see highs near 60 degrees with breezy winds as high as 25 mph. Sunny skies and a low chance of rain showers will continue through the week.

Temperatures will rise to around 70 on Friday as winds briefly turn to the southwest ahead of a cold front. The front will kick off a few showers and storms Friday night and cool us back down again for Saturday.

Mother's Day looks beautiful, with highs near 70 degrees and sunny skies.

Next week looks very summery with 70s/80s!!

