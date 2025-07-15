Forecast: Sunny and sweaty?!

On Monday we saw high temperatures in the upper 80s and today will be just a few degrees warmer. Temperatures will flirt with 90 degrees. Dew points will climb into the lower 70s, making it feel extra sticky!! Expect high humidity and plenty of sunshine. A cold front approaching from Canada will kick off showers & storms after sunset. A few could be strong to severe in our far northern neighborhoods.

More clouds and rain chances are likely on Wednesday as our temperatures fall back to normal in the low 80s. The rain and thunder chances continue into Thursday. Out temperatures fall into the low 70s to finish the work week. This will be the coldest it has been this month.

Highs are back in the 80s this weekend. Overall, you can expect nice weather.

