Forecast: Sunny and mild as summer slips away

We have lots of sunshine for all neighborhoods this week and we have a high-pressure system to thank!

Meteorological Fall started Sunday. It is starting to feel like fall with our overnight lows in the 50s. Our highs this afternoon will be in the mid 70s.

Light winds around 5 mph from the west.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s. With northwesterly flow, we can expect some wildfire smoke to move into Wisconsin.

More sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s.

Our only chance of rain this week is late Thursday into Friday morning as a cold front moves through. This will bring colder temperatures for the weekend. Highs on Friday around 70 degrees, and mid 60s for Saturday and Sunday. Sunny skies return for the weekend.

