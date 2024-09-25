Forecast: Sunny and 70s to finish the month!

High pressure is back for Wisconsin, and we are going to soak up some sunshine! Our normal high temperatures have fallen into the 60s but our highs remain in the upper 70s for the rest of the week.

Mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s for Wednesday. Winds around 5 mph from the northwest. Mild weather continues for Thursday and Friday.

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with highs hovering 10 degrees above normal.

A cold front is expected to move through next week bringing a chance for rain and some cooler temperatures.

