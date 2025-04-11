Forecast: Sun & Showers this weekend

A typical start to our morning, with temperatures in the low 30s and a few clouds across the state. We can expect spectacular weather for this Friday! Temperatures will be in the mid-50s, with mostly sunny skies and light winds.

I think we deserve this after our highs were consistently below average every day this week.

Sunny skies stick around for Saturday and our highs will be even warmer! Expect highs to reach into the 60s - these will be our first 60 degree highs in almost a month!

We will still reach 60 degrees on Sunday but we have to give up our sunshine. We will see cloudy skies and a few rain showers. Into Sunday afternoon we can expect some heavy rain and gusty winds.

April shower chances continue into the early part of next week.

