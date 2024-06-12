Forecast: Summertime warmth and sun!

Today is finally the day we are seeing some summertime heat! Many neighborhoods will see highs in the mid 80s! Plenty of sunshine during the day before some rain later this evening. We could see some thunderstorms but not expecting severe weather.

We also have an Air Quality Alert for the lakeshore this afternoon due to elevated levels of Ozone

Rain continues overnight and into tomorrow morning. During the day on Thursday, we are back to sunny skies and mid 80s!

Friday, we fall back into the upper 70s, but still above normal! Mostly sunny skies and gusty winds will impact our neighborhoods.

Many chances for storms this weekend for Father's Day with highs in the 70s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday.

Looking to see our first 90 degree day next week!

