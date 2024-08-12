Forecast: Summer weather returns

High temperatures are back in the low 80s on Monday with mostly sunny skies.

There is a slight chance for showers this afternoon. We are not expecting any thunderstorms or severe weather.

Another day in the 80s for Tuesday and a chance for afternoon showers.

Wednesday will be dry and sunny with highs again in the low 80s.

Our next main rain event will move in on Thursday. As the forecast stands this morning, we can expect heavy rain later in the evening. A handful of rain chances into the weekend with a slight dip in temperatures with highs in the upper 70s.

