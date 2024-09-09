Forecast: Summer round two?

We had a wonderful fall weekend in Northeast Wisconsin. I hope you were able to take in some autumn air! It's time for summer weather to return.

With mostly sunny skies, our temperatures will climb near 80 degrees this afternoon. Clear skies overnight as temperatures remain above normal - only in the upper 50s.

Sunshine sticks around for Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 80s. We could see some sprinkles overnight into Wednesday morning. More sunshine during the day on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.

Warm and mostly sunny for Thursday and Friday.

More 80s for the weekend. Rain is possible on Sunday for the Packers home opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

