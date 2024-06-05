Forecast: Summerlike weather comes to an end

Waking up to a couple of rain showers throughout Northeast Wisconsin and temperatures in the upper 60s. Sun will return midday as these showers move north. Our highs will be in the upper 70s today.

A cold front tonight will bring a few more storms. We could see heavy rain with some cells. Severe weather is not expected but can't be ruled out.

After this cold front moves through we can expect cooler temperatures into the weekend.

On Thursday and Friday our highs fall into the low 70s. There is a chance for rain showers again on Thursday afternoon.

This weekend will be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s.