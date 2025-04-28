Forecast: Strong storms to kick off the week.

It is a big day for Northeast Wisconsin and many communities across the Midwest. Our neighborhoods are at an enhanced risk for severe weather. Thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon, evening, and overnight. Any storms that fire up have the ability to become severe. All impacts are possible - strong damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Monday highs will hit the low 70s with overnight lows only in the 60s.

Tuesday comes with some sunshine but windy conditions. Highs will be in the mid-60s with wind gusts to 40 mph. We will see normal highs and sunny skies for Wednesday.

Rain showers likely for Thursday and Friday with sunshine into the weekend. High temperatures will be slightly above normal, around 60 degrees.