Forecast: Storms on the way out

We had severe thunderstorms move through all neighborhoods in Northeast Wisconsin early this morning. This brought an inch of rain for many of us. We also recorded some wind gusts around 60 mph.

As we go through the day clouds will clear and we will see another sunny day! Highs climbing into the mid and upper 80s with dew points in the low 70s. It is definitely going to feel like summer this afternoon.

Wednesday will be much cooler. Highs fall into the low 70s. Slowly warming back up to the 80 for the weekend. Next chance for thunderstorms is expected Friday night.