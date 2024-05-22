Forecast: Storms cleared, winds continue

Today began with mostly clouds in the sky but most of the viewing area was already in the 60s early.

We should expect gusty southwesterly winds today across Northeast Wisconsin with gusts up to 35 MPH.

Temperatures should peak in the low 70s with the sun coming out later in the afternoon.

The sunny skies should continue into Thursday.

There's a chance for showers late on Friday during the day with showers looking likely for Friday evening.

There's a chance for some rain during Memorial Day weekend.

Saturday should see partly sunny skies. More partly sunny skies will continue on Sunday with a chance for showers that night and into Monday (Memorial Day) as well.