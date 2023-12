Today: Highs again in the mid 40s. Chance of rain to the north. More clouds building across the area into the afternoon hours. Calm winds.

Saturday: Rain is likely throughout the day and partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and highs near 40. Go Pack Go!

Monday: Highs in the mid 30s and sunny.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and highs back into the 40s.

Wednesday: High temperatures in the low 40s and sunny skies.

No chances for snow before the end of the month as of today.