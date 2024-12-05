Forecast: Still Frigid and Windy!

An Alberta Clipper blasted the area with heavy snow, strong winds & treacherous traveling during the yesterday. Winds gusting to near 50 mph combined with local heavy snow produced short-lived blizzard conditions.

The system brought in colder air for Thursday & Friday. It is BRUTAL out there this morning. Our temperatures are only slightly colder than the last couple of mornings. However, with winds around 20 mph and gusting to 50 mph our wind chill temperatures are below zero.

There is a chance for isolated flurries throughout the day. Overall, the system clears and leaves us with some sunshine this afternoon. Highs remain below normal. Friday is still cold and windy with partly cloudy skies.

This weekend: Warmer temps return with 40s likely by Sunday.

Next week: another weather system is set to bring some precipitation to Northeast Wisconsin.

