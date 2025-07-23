Forecast: Sticky & Stormy

Wednesday and Thursday we will see highs near 90 degrees. Our dew points climb into the 70s so it will feel even hotter. Be prepared for feels like temperatures near 100 degrees! There is a heat advisory Wednesday afternoon throughout our southern neighborhoods. Wednesday also comers with some thunderstorm chances. I am most concerned about this afternoon and evening. With a slight risk for severe weather across our northern counties, we can expect heavy rain and strong storms.

Thursday comes with another chance for severe storms. There is a marginal risk throughout Northeast Wisconsin. It will be just as hot and humid. Make sure you are drinking water and limiting time outside.

Friday is still hot and humid but we are hoping for dry conditions.

This weekend we will STILL be hot and humid with sunny skies and thunder chances. This same sticky and storm pattern continues into next week.

