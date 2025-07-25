Forecast: Sticky & Smoky?

It has been a hot and muggy week here in Northeast Wisconsin. These conditions continue as we go into the weekend. Friday is still hot and humid, but we are hopeful for no rain!

This weekend we will STILL be hot and humid with sunny skies and thunder chances. Its possible we will see a few pop up thundershowers Saturday afternoon. Highs will be above normal, approaching 90 degrees both days.

This same sticky and storm pattern continues into next week with 90 as your high again on Monday.

Cooler temperatures expected for the first few days of August.

