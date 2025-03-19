Forecast: Spring/Winter Storm - again

Good Morning! Today is the day!

Here comes our next spring storm. First, today will feel a lot colder; high temperatures are below normal. With northerly winds from 15-25 mph and gusting to 40 mph our wind chill temperatures are only in the 20s!! This morning our neighborhoods will start to see rain showers. By midday, we are expecting heavy rain showers and thunderstorms. The risk for severe weather is low.

Later in the day, we start to see the rain transition over to snow. There is a good chance for a few inches of snow. There are some unknowns as far as where the heaviest snow band sets up. Somewhere in Wisconsin is looking at significant snow. Our neighborhoods can expect 2-4 inches before Thursday morning.

Sunny skies and 40s are back for Thursday. Friday will reach 50 degrees. Sunny and breezy for Saturday and Sunday.

Early next week there will be another large spring storm. We'll give you the latest track and forecast.

Stay tuned to NBC 26 for updates.