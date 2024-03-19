Forecast: Spring warmth-for one day only!

It's the first day of spring!

Today will be the warmest day of the week! Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s with sunny skies in the afternoon. Still seeing a strong northwest wind up to 25 mph behind a cold front bringing cooler air tomorrow.

Wednesday and Thursday are going to be cold again with highs in the mid 30s and a mix of sun and clouds. Tracking a weathermaker for Thursday night into Friday afternoon that is likely to bring snow to Northeast Wisconsin.

Here is what we know now:

Confidence is high on the timing of the system: Snow starting Thursday Night and ending Friday afternoon.

Snow totals are uncertain at this point but likely to see impacts to Friday morning commute.

Behind that, another system could bring mixed precipitation Sunday into Monday.