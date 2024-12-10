Forecast: Spring-like weather comes to an end.

On Monday, our high temperatures climbed into the low 50s. Today our temperatures are back to normal in the low 30s. We can expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s throughout the entire day. It just gets colder from here...

An arctic front sweeps through the Midwest on Wednesday. We can expect mostly cloudy skies and some snow throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Many models suggest less than an inch of snow before the end of the day Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the 20s with winds gusting to 30 miles an hour Wednesday afternoon. Windchill temperatures fall to 0°.

Highs will be in the single digits on Thursday. This is 20 degrees below normal. As you walk out the door Thursday morning, windchill temperatures will be around -20° !!!

Temperatures are back above normal into the weekend. We are expecting some rain/snow mix on Friday and Saturday.

