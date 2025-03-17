Forecast: Spring is back!

Yesterday our high temperatures were only in the upper 30s. Even though that is average for this time of year, it is the coldest it has been in 10 days.

Temperatures return to the 50s for today with mostly sunny skies. It is also going to be windy. Southerly wind gusts will be as strong as 35 mph. Tuesday is still mild. Temperatures will be above normal and partly cloudy skies.

By Wednesday we are anticipating the next spring storm. This will bring cooler temperatures and widespread rain. There is a good chance for some accumulating snow. There are some unknowns as far as where the heaviest snow band sets up. Somewhere in Wisconsin is looking at 6+" of snow.

Sunny skies and 40s are back for the weekend!

Stay tuned to NBC 26 for updates.